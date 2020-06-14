62 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Juliet renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
406 Cottonwood Dr
406 Cottonwood Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
For more information, contact Jan Page at (615) 300-6900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2154815 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful three bedroom home in Located in Nashville+Ã¢-Ã³+Ã©GÃ©Â¼+Ã©GÃ¤Ã³s #1 55+ gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Trails Apartments
23 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$908
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Villages of Riverwood
1 Unit Available
1856 Stonewater Dr
1856 Stonewater Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1617 sqft
Beautiful one level open concept home in the desirable Villages of Riverwood. Just minutes from downtown Nashville and Nashville Inter Airport. Granite Counter tops, Tile back splash, & SS Appliances in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1410 Boardwalk Pl
1410 Boardwalk Pl, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4448 sqft
Features include a huge master suite, bedroom sized master closet, gourmet kitchen, library, office, media room, game room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and screened 40' porch. Yard maintenance included * (Mow, blow and edge).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villages of Riverwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Riverbrook Dr
1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport,
Results within 10 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nashboro Village
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
29 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
City Guide for Mount Juliet, TN

Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mount Juliet, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Juliet renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

