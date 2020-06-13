164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2993 sqft
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Kendall Cove Ln
1714 Kendall Cove Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1652 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and paint and fenced-in yard. I-40 is 5-min drive and the commuter train station only 6 miles away. Family friendly neighborhood! Lawn care available for additional monthly charge.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
961 LEGACY PARK
961 Legacy Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Great Location, close to I40, Shopping, Cinema, Restaurants. Lots of hardwoods, Bonus could be bedroom #4, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided. Move in ready. Dogs on a case by case basis. $50 application Fee. Call agent for showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
4102 Dunn Ct
4102 Dunn Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2172 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4157 Magnolia Farms
4157 Magnolia Farms Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1507 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! Be first to live in this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS stone & brick single family home w/ the latest popular finishes & colors! Most convenient, sought-after, peaceful location just minutes to I-40 & ONLY 11 miles to downtown Nashville!! Close

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
5009 Rowena Drive
5009 Rowena Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2016 sqft
This cozy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is waiting for you to make it a home. This spacious home has a lovely front and yard with plenty of space outside as well for enjoyment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$908
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Trails Apartments
22 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
526 Chandler Pl
526 Chandler Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1519 sqft
Spacious Hermitage Condo with a Pool and 2 Master suites!! $1425/mo - Check out this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Hermitage right off of Old Hickory Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Meadows
1 Unit Available
1409 Stoner Ridge
1409 Stoner Ridge, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2500 sqft
Large Home in Hermitage for Lease - Large Hermitage Home With In-Law / Teen Suite on basement level. Bonus room, 3.5 bath 4 bedroom, 2 car garage SS appliances $50.
City Guide for Mount Juliet, TN

Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mount Juliet, TN

Finding an apartment in Mount Juliet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

