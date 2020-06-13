Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

153 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
534 Summit Way
534 Summit Way, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1204 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
639 Belinda Pkwy
639 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1901 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4102 Dunn Ct
4102 Dunn Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2172 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Santa Fe Trl
111 Santa Fe Trail, Green Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1125 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home on .38 ac lot w/ 1,125 sqft, New Roof in 2016, Added New Central H&A in 2017, All New Windows, All New Elec.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
5009 Rowena Drive
5009 Rowena Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2016 sqft
This cozy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is waiting for you to make it a home. This spacious home has a lovely front and yard with plenty of space outside as well for enjoyment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Truxton Park
1 Unit Available
2316 Crescent Valley Place
2316 Crescent Valley Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1392 sqft
Hermitage bungalow in Truxton Park - Beautiful 3BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Trails Apartments
22 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Villages of Larchwood
1 Unit Available
1508 White Pine Court
1508 White Pine Court, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3123 sqft
Donelson home for rent-available August 2020, unique property w/2 kitchens (lower full apartment) Tons of room! 3,123 sq ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3008 Lakeshore Dr
3008 Lakeshore Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1422 sqft
Newly refreshed home in quiet area across from Old Hickory Lake. Open plan with huge rooms and 2 bedroom suites. 2 car basement garage, u[per and lower decks, Granite kitchen with appliances, utility mud with W & D.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
114 Deerpoint Lane
114 Deerpoint Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home that has been completely update and is move-in ready. Master bedroom is on the main floor. The back yard is fenced and scenic. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Need a 24-hour notice before showings.
City Guide for Mount Juliet, TN

Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Juliet, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Juliet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

