Memphis, TN
5202 Knight Arnold
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
5202 Knight Arnold
5202 Knight Arnold Road
No Longer Available
Location
5202 Knight Arnold Road, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village
Amenities
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. dining room,Den and Eat in kitchen - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath Carport . 2 car carport , Spacious Den with FirePlace, Eat in kitchen. Corner lott
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4610328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have any available units?
5202 Knight Arnold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 5202 Knight Arnold currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Knight Arnold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Knight Arnold pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Knight Arnold offers parking.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have a pool?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have accessible units?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Knight Arnold have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Knight Arnold does not have units with air conditioning.
