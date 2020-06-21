All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3951 Hammett Dr (South).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3951 Hammett Dr (South)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:30 PM

3951 Hammett Dr (South)

3951 Hammett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3951 Hammett Drive, Memphis, TN 38109
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have any available units?
3951 Hammett Dr (South) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3951 Hammett Dr (South) currently offering any rent specials?
3951 Hammett Dr (South) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 Hammett Dr (South) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) is pet friendly.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) offer parking?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not offer parking.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have a pool?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not have a pool.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have accessible units?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 Hammett Dr (South) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 Hammett Dr (South) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd
Memphis, TN 38119
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr
Memphis, TN 38016

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College