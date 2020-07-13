All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Walnut Hill

Open Now until 6pm
8920 Walnut Grove Rd · (901) 310-1738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38018
Rocky Point Road Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8940G304 · Avail. Jul 29

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 190GB201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 180GB203 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8960G302 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 8950G301 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 185GB301 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157SR101 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
tennis court
Located in scenic Cordova, TN, Walnut Hill offers the best in comfortable, stylish apartment homes. In your new home, enjoy fireplaces, ceiling fans, hardwood-style flooring, kitchen with track lighting, backsplash and appliance package, in-home washers and dryers and spacious walk-in closets. As a resident, you’ll fall in love with amenities like our invigorating swimming pool with and poolside lounging, fitness center, welcoming community clubhouse with fireplace, ample seating and kitchen area, convenient on-site business center and more. With four distinct floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find your new home here at Walnut Hill!

Walnut Hill’s prime location places you just 20 miles east of Downtown Memphis. Uncover fun and entertainment options in the big city; visit Mud Island River Park, enjoy the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum, golf The Links at Riverside, stop by the Memphis Zoo or dine at The Majestic Grille. Locally, shop at the Shops of Saddle Creek, visit Shelby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walnut Hill have any available units?
Walnut Hill has 31 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Hill have?
Some of Walnut Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Hill is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Hill offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Hill offers parking.
Does Walnut Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Hill have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Hill has a pool.
Does Walnut Hill have accessible units?
No, Walnut Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Hill has units with dishwashers.

