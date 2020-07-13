Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub tennis court

Located in scenic Cordova, TN, Walnut Hill offers the best in comfortable, stylish apartment homes. In your new home, enjoy fireplaces, ceiling fans, hardwood-style flooring, kitchen with track lighting, backsplash and appliance package, in-home washers and dryers and spacious walk-in closets. As a resident, you’ll fall in love with amenities like our invigorating swimming pool with and poolside lounging, fitness center, welcoming community clubhouse with fireplace, ample seating and kitchen area, convenient on-site business center and more. With four distinct floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find your new home here at Walnut Hill!



Walnut Hill’s prime location places you just 20 miles east of Downtown Memphis. Uncover fun and entertainment options in the big city; visit Mud Island River Park, enjoy the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum, golf The Links at Riverside, stop by the Memphis Zoo or dine at The Majestic Grille. Locally, shop at the Shops of Saddle Creek, visit Shelby