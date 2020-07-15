Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments key fob access lobby smoke-free community

The ambitious restoration of the Union Alley building, originally built in 1901, has created one of the most attractive locations in Memphis: The Lofts at Union Alley. In the heart of downtown, The Lofts at Union Alley offer the character and tradition of a historic building with the energy and style of modern design. Take advantage of flexible loft spaces that live large: concrete floors, original brick walls, expansive windows and ceilings up to 18 feet. This is distinctive upscale living just steps away from all downtown has to offer: four star restaurants, professional sports, riverfront sunsets and the bright lights of Beale Street.