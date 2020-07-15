All apartments in Memphis
The Lofts At Union Alley
The Lofts At Union Alley

110 Barboro Alley ·
Location

110 Barboro Alley, Memphis, TN 38103
The Core

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-204 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts At Union Alley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
The ambitious restoration of the Union Alley building, originally built in 1901, has created one of the most attractive locations in Memphis: The Lofts at Union Alley. In the heart of downtown, The Lofts at Union Alley offer the character and tradition of a historic building with the energy and style of modern design. Take advantage of flexible loft spaces that live large: concrete floors, original brick walls, expansive windows and ceilings up to 18 feet. This is distinctive upscale living just steps away from all downtown has to offer: four star restaurants, professional sports, riverfront sunsets and the bright lights of Beale Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Management Approval
Parking Details: Assigned: paid. Parking starts at $75+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lofts At Union Alley have any available units?
The Lofts At Union Alley has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts At Union Alley have?
Some of The Lofts At Union Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts At Union Alley currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts At Union Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts At Union Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts At Union Alley is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts At Union Alley offer parking?
No, The Lofts At Union Alley does not offer parking.
Does The Lofts At Union Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lofts At Union Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts At Union Alley have a pool?
No, The Lofts At Union Alley does not have a pool.
Does The Lofts At Union Alley have accessible units?
Yes, The Lofts At Union Alley has accessible units.
Does The Lofts At Union Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts At Union Alley has units with dishwashers.
