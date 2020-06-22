All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3619 Dorado (Raleigh).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3619 Dorado (Raleigh)
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3619 Dorado (Raleigh)

3619 Dorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Springhill Community Civic Club
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3619 Dorado Avenue, Memphis, TN 38128
Springhill Community Civic Club

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have any available units?
3619 Dorado (Raleigh) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Dorado (Raleigh) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) offer parking?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have a pool?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have accessible units?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 Dorado (Raleigh) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road
Memphis, TN 38016
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St
Memphis, TN 38125
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College