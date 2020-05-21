All apartments in Memphis
1952 Wellons Ave
1952 Wellons Ave

1952 Wellons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1952 Wellons Avenue, Memphis, TN 38127

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful home has been freshly rehabbed and features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, and a great yard. Pets welcome with a deposit. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Wellons Ave have any available units?
1952 Wellons Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1952 Wellons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Wellons Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Wellons Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Wellons Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Wellons Ave offers parking.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have a pool?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have accessible units?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
