Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 1952 Wellons Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
1952 Wellons Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1952 Wellons Ave
1952 Wellons Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1952 Wellons Avenue, Memphis, TN 38127
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful home has been freshly rehabbed and features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, and a great yard. Pets welcome with a deposit. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have any available units?
1952 Wellons Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 1952 Wellons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Wellons Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Wellons Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Wellons Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Wellons Ave offers parking.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have a pool?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have accessible units?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Wellons Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 Wellons Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr
Memphis, TN 38125
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct
Memphis, TN 38114
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 Bedrooms
Memphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly Apartments
Memphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Oxford, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Brownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Southaven, MS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Hill
Springhill Community Civic Club
Parkway Village
The Core
Countrywood
Mud Island
Fox Meadows
Richwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College