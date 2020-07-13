Amenities
Welcome to Cordova Creek Apartments, your destination for convenient living in Cordova, Tennessee. Choose your perfect home from our variety of newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom layouts. With custom cabinets, modern black appliances, wood-style flooring, private patios/balconies, wood burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections, you’ll love your new home! Step outside and enjoy our full-suite of community amenities including a fenced in dog park, fitness center, tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with grills, playground and resident clubhouse.As a resident of Cordova Creek Apartments, your satisfaction is our priority, and you’ll love our electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!