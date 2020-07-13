Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking doorman

Welcome to Cordova Creek Apartments, your destination for convenient living in Cordova, Tennessee. Choose your perfect home from our variety of newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom layouts. With custom cabinets, modern black appliances, wood-style flooring, private patios/balconies, wood burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections, you’ll love your new home! Step outside and enjoy our full-suite of community amenities including a fenced in dog park, fitness center, tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with grills, playground and resident clubhouse.As a resident of Cordova Creek Apartments, your satisfaction is our priority, and you’ll love our electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!