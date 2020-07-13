All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like Cordova Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
Cordova Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Cordova Creek

7965 Humphreys Hill Dr · (901) 437-6078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN 38016
Hunters Hollow South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1178D1 · Avail. Sep 12

$846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8019F7 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1099K7 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1122SC · Avail. Aug 26

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cordova Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
doorman
Welcome to Cordova Creek Apartments, your destination for convenient living in Cordova, Tennessee. Choose your perfect home from our variety of newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom layouts. With custom cabinets, modern black appliances, wood-style flooring, private patios/balconies, wood burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections, you’ll love your new home! Step outside and enjoy our full-suite of community amenities including a fenced in dog park, fitness center, tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with grills, playground and resident clubhouse.As a resident of Cordova Creek Apartments, your satisfaction is our priority, and you’ll love our electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 60 lbs Weight Limit, No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cordova Creek have any available units?
Cordova Creek has 10 units available starting at $846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Cordova Creek have?
Some of Cordova Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cordova Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cordova Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cordova Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cordova Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cordova Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cordova Creek offers parking.
Does Cordova Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cordova Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cordova Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cordova Creek has a pool.
Does Cordova Creek have accessible units?
No, Cordova Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cordova Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cordova Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cordova Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38134
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row
Memphis, TN 38141
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St
Memphis, TN 38106
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity