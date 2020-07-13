All apartments in Chattanooga
Reserve at Creekside
Reserve at Creekside

1340 Reserve Way · (423) 218-4199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-302 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 6-208 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4-306 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
coffee bar
green community
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to Reserve at Creekside Apartments located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Your new pet-friendly home offers all the best in living and service that you deserve. Reveal your inner chef with spacious kitchens featuring designer cabinets mosaic tile backsplashes and hardwood-style flooring. You will also enjoy spacious walk-in closets, beautiful crown molding, relaxing garden tubs, soaring 9 ft. ceilings and the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer and separate computer nook. You may also choose to simply unwind outside beside our refreshing resort-style saltwater swimming pool or take a nap in an island inspired hammock.

Our gated community at The Reserve at Creekside is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Chattanooga near terrific shopping, great entertainment and fantastic dining. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call The Reserve at Creekside home.

Welcome Home – This is Choice

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Creekside have any available units?
Reserve at Creekside has 3 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Creekside have?
Some of Reserve at Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Creekside offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Creekside offers parking.
Does Reserve at Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Creekside have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Creekside has a pool.
Does Reserve at Creekside have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Creekside has units with dishwashers.
