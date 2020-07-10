All apartments in Chattanooga
Rise at Signal Mountain

Open Now until 6pm
1185 Mountain Creek Rd · (423) 237-7115
Location

1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0104 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rise at Signal Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
Come visit Rise at Signal Mountain Apartments and find your new home today! Rise at Signal Mountain Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find a fully-equipped kitchen, generous storage space including walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private patio or balcony with storage, as well as a washer and dryer in-unit, all making your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home. Select units also include vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and beautiful mountain views.

Rise at Signal Mountain Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, spend time your furry friend at our on-site dog park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know you’ll also love our picnic area with BBQ grills, business center, valet trash service, car wash station, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Contact our friendly leasing staff

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant over the age of 18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one-time pet fee; $200 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call us for more details!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rise at Signal Mountain have any available units?
Rise at Signal Mountain has 16 units available starting at $1,024 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Rise at Signal Mountain have?
Some of Rise at Signal Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rise at Signal Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Rise at Signal Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rise at Signal Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Rise at Signal Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain offers parking.
Does Rise at Signal Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rise at Signal Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain has a pool.
Does Rise at Signal Mountain have accessible units?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain has accessible units.
Does Rise at Signal Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rise at Signal Mountain has units with dishwashers.
