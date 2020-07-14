Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly courtyard online portal

Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. At your new luxury apartment set along the banks of the Tennessee River, you are steps from various annual festivals, the Tennessee Aquarium, AT&T Field, upscale restaurants, and boutique shopping. When you rent a Riverset Apartment, youll enjoy nearby riverfront parks, including Rosss Landing Park, Maclellan Sanctuary on Audubon Island, and Coolidge Park. Walk to Hunter Museum of American Art, Bluff View Art District, and Tennessee Riverwalk! Surround yourself with the best downtown Chattanooga has to offer find your Riverset Apartment today.