All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like Riverset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
Riverset
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Riverset

Open Now until 6pm
2 Market St · (423) 799-2802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Downtown Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverset.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. At your new luxury apartment set along the banks of the Tennessee River, you are steps from various annual festivals, the Tennessee Aquarium, AT&T Field, upscale restaurants, and boutique shopping. When you rent a Riverset Apartment, youll enjoy nearby riverfront parks, including Rosss Landing Park, Maclellan Sanctuary on Audubon Island, and Coolidge Park. Walk to Hunter Museum of American Art, Bluff View Art District, and Tennessee Riverwalk! Surround yourself with the best downtown Chattanooga has to offer find your Riverset Apartment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $199-$1500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverset have any available units?
Riverset has 5 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverset have?
Some of Riverset's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverset currently offering any rent specials?
Riverset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverset pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverset is pet friendly.
Does Riverset offer parking?
Yes, Riverset offers parking.
Does Riverset have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverset have a pool?
No, Riverset does not have a pool.
Does Riverset have accessible units?
No, Riverset does not have accessible units.
Does Riverset have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverset does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Riverset?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way
Chattanooga, TN 37405
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity