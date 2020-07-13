Amenities
At The Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which feature elegant chef caliber kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, private balconies, cozy sunrooms and washer and dryers in each unit.
We also offer a number of community features including Free Wi-Fi Areas, Car Care Center, Resort-Style Pool plus so much more. In addition, you can take advantage of our planned community events, which include a variety of social, educational, fitness and cultural activities. Call today or visit Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments.
Winner of the Chattanooga Beautification Award from 2009 - 2015. Top Three in Best of the Best in Chattanooga from 2009 - 2015.