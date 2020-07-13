Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible clubhouse courtyard

At The Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which feature elegant chef caliber kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, private balconies, cozy sunrooms and washer and dryers in each unit.



We also offer a number of community features including Free Wi-Fi Areas, Car Care Center, Resort-Style Pool plus so much more. In addition, you can take advantage of our planned community events, which include a variety of social, educational, fitness and cultural activities. Call today or visit Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments.



Winner of the Chattanooga Beautification Award from 2009 - 2015. Top Three in Best of the Best in Chattanooga from 2009 - 2015.