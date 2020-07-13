All apartments in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN
The Haven at Commons Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Haven at Commons Park

7477 Commons Blvd · (423) 822-8175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7477 Commons Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Haven at Commons Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
At The Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which feature elegant chef caliber kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, private balconies, cozy sunrooms and washer and dryers in each unit.

We also offer a number of community features including Free Wi-Fi Areas, Car Care Center, Resort-Style Pool plus so much more. In addition, you can take advantage of our planned community events, which include a variety of social, educational, fitness and cultural activities. Call today or visit Haven at Commons Park Luxury Apartments.

Winner of the Chattanooga Beautification Award from 2009 - 2015. Top Three in Best of the Best in Chattanooga from 2009 - 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150, up to 1 month's rent - Depends on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage Room 5x3: $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Haven at Commons Park have any available units?
The Haven at Commons Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does The Haven at Commons Park have?
Some of The Haven at Commons Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haven at Commons Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Haven at Commons Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haven at Commons Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park is pet friendly.
Does The Haven at Commons Park offer parking?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park offers parking.
Does The Haven at Commons Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haven at Commons Park have a pool?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park has a pool.
Does The Haven at Commons Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park has accessible units.
Does The Haven at Commons Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Haven at Commons Park has units with dishwashers.
