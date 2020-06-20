1811 Chatelain Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.

If you are in need of a "home away from home", contact us today at 843-209-5143.



We offer short term and long term stay options.



Utilities included!!! Electricity, cable, high speed (wifi) internet, water, and trash pickup are included in all of our furnished apartments.



ABOUT THIS PROPERTY:



Located inside a gated community in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, SC, this beautifully decorated

1st floor fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a great fit for anyone in need of temporary housing.



Washer and dryer included!



Queen bed in each bedroom. (2 sets of sheets per bed provided)



Living room set



Large flat-screen TV. (cable/internet provided)



Dining room table with 4 chairs.



Fully stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Cookware/kitchenware provided.



A full list of what's included in your monthly rent can be found on our website here:

https://charlestoncorporatehousing.com/whats-included/



The monthly rental price depends on various factors such as length of stay, time of year, furnishings, and other requests/requirements. This particular property's average daily rental rate ranges from $94-$116 per day.



ARE YOU READY TO RESERVE YOUR FULLY FURNISHED "HOME AWAY FROM HOME"?



Step 1:



Complete your corporate/personal application and criminal background check. All occupants 18 years of age and older must pass a criminal background check via community guidelines.



Step 2:



Pay a one-time, non-refundable reservation fee of $650.

Once approved, $500 is applied towards your first invoice as a down payment. If you are not approved, $500 will be refunded to you within 2-3 business days.

$150 is for the Background check/process/admin/move in/application fees.



Step 3:



Review rental agreement, sign, and send back.



Step 4:



Pay your deposit and first month's rent.



Step 5:



Move in and enjoy your stay!



EXTRA FEES/DEPOSITS (if applicable)



Pet fee is $350 one time for first pet, $100 additional for second pet (if applicable)



Pet rent $25/month per pet (if applicable)

*Breed restrictions apply*



Call Charleston Corporate Housing today at 843-209-5143 for more information, or click the link below to start your application.