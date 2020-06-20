All apartments in Mount Pleasant
1811 Chatelain Way

1811 Chatelain Way · (843) 209-5143
Location

1811 Chatelain Way, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
If you are in need of a "home away from home", contact us today at 843-209-5143.

We offer short term and long term stay options.

Utilities included!!! Electricity, cable, high speed (wifi) internet, water, and trash pickup are included in all of our furnished apartments.

ABOUT THIS PROPERTY:

Located inside a gated community in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, SC, this beautifully decorated
1st floor fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a great fit for anyone in need of temporary housing.

Washer and dryer included!

Queen bed in each bedroom. (2 sets of sheets per bed provided)

Living room set

Large flat-screen TV. (cable/internet provided)

Dining room table with 4 chairs.

Fully stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Cookware/kitchenware provided.

A full list of what's included in your monthly rent can be found on our website here:
https://charlestoncorporatehousing.com/whats-included/

The monthly rental price depends on various factors such as length of stay, time of year, furnishings, and other requests/requirements. This particular property's average daily rental rate ranges from $94-$116 per day.

ARE YOU READY TO RESERVE YOUR FULLY FURNISHED "HOME AWAY FROM HOME"?

Step 1:

Complete your corporate/personal application and criminal background check. All occupants 18 years of age and older must pass a criminal background check via community guidelines.

Step 2:

Pay a one-time, non-refundable reservation fee of $650.
Once approved, $500 is applied towards your first invoice as a down payment. If you are not approved, $500 will be refunded to you within 2-3 business days.
$150 is for the Background check/process/admin/move in/application fees.

Step 3:

Review rental agreement, sign, and send back.

Step 4:

Pay your deposit and first month's rent.

Step 5:

Move in and enjoy your stay!

EXTRA FEES/DEPOSITS (if applicable)

Pet fee is $350 one time for first pet, $100 additional for second pet (if applicable)

Pet rent $25/month per pet (if applicable)
*Breed restrictions apply*

Call Charleston Corporate Housing today at 843-209-5143 for more information, or click the link below to start your application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Chatelain Way have any available units?
1811 Chatelain Way has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1811 Chatelain Way have?
Some of 1811 Chatelain Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Chatelain Way currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Chatelain Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Chatelain Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Chatelain Way is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Chatelain Way does offer parking.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Chatelain Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way have a pool?
No, 1811 Chatelain Way does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way have accessible units?
No, 1811 Chatelain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Chatelain Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Chatelain Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Chatelain Way has units with air conditioning.
