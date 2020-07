Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking pool e-payments bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments internet access key fob access lobby smoke-free community trash valet

HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC.

Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle. With upscale features such as 16 foot ceilings, exposed brick, concrete floors, and much more, you are sure to find an exclusive floor plan that is perfect for you.