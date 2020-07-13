Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments community garden conference room courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.







Voted Best of Columbia by The State Newspaper! Located in the distinguished community of Forest Acres, 42 Magnolia offers a quiet home with gracious amenities ... a location just minutes from downtown Columbia and within walking distance of fine shopping and dining.Watch the seasons change with 42 Magnolia's landscape of professionally manicured trees and grounds. And if our plantings tempt the gardener in you, we've provided several garden beds for you to exercise your green thumb.Take time to relax and unwind, or to play hard. 42 Magnolia's recreation facilities include a swimming pool, serene garden fountain area, tennis court, fitness center and even a grilling station for casual outdoor dining enjoyment.Gather with friends in the stately Clubroom which includes audio and visual entertainment and a service bar for your convenience, or conduct business in the Executive Center. Facilities include computers, fax machines, copiers, Notary Public services & the latest stock reports and business publications.Experience the quality standards of our professional on-site management and maintenance staff and the convenience of a two-bay car wash facility and centralized automatic trash compactors. All homes are equipped with SCE&G's Good Cents Premium Energy Package.Move into a home designed for your lifestyle. Many floor plan options are available with amenities such as granite counter-tops, plank flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, LED lighting, and open floorplans with expansive floor to ceiling palladium windows, spacious closets, 9-foot and vaulted ceilings, crown moldings and even private garages. Come home to 42 Magnolia!