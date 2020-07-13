All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 42 Magnolia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
42 Magnolia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

42 Magnolia

5150 Forest Dr · (803) 676-1067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0323 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 0532 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0321 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 0634 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 42 Magnolia.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.



Voted Best of Columbia by The State Newspaper! Located in the distinguished community of Forest Acres, 42 Magnolia offers a quiet home with gracious amenities ... a location just minutes from downtown Columbia and within walking distance of fine shopping and dining.Watch the seasons change with 42 Magnolia's landscape of professionally manicured trees and grounds. And if our plantings tempt the gardener in you, we've provided several garden beds for you to exercise your green thumb.Take time to relax and unwind, or to play hard. 42 Magnolia's recreation facilities include a swimming pool, serene garden fountain area, tennis court, fitness center and even a grilling station for casual outdoor dining enjoyment.Gather with friends in the stately Clubroom which includes audio and visual entertainment and a service bar for your convenience, or conduct business in the Executive Center. Facilities include computers, fax machines, copiers, Notary Public services & the latest stock reports and business publications.Experience the quality standards of our professional on-site management and maintenance staff and the convenience of a two-bay car wash facility and centralized automatic trash compactors. All homes are equipped with SCE&G's Good Cents Premium Energy Package.Move into a home designed for your lifestyle. Many floor plan options are available with amenities such as granite counter-tops, plank flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, LED lighting, and open floorplans with expansive floor to ceiling palladium windows, spacious closets, 9-foot and vaulted ceilings, crown moldings and even private garages. Come home to 42 Magnolia!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: A maximum of two pets per apartment may be allowed, with a combined weight of 65 lbs and each must be at least one year in age. The following pets are excluded from the property due to insurance purposes: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Germa n Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows and Dobermans, as well as any dog which has ever bitten an individual
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Magnolia have any available units?
42 Magnolia has 5 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Magnolia have?
Some of 42 Magnolia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
42 Magnolia is offering the following rent specials: Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Is 42 Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does 42 Magnolia offer parking?
Yes, 42 Magnolia offers parking.
Does 42 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Magnolia have a pool?
Yes, 42 Magnolia has a pool.
Does 42 Magnolia have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Magnolia has accessible units.
Does 42 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 42 Magnolia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Square @ Forest Acres
4214 Bethel Church Rd
Columbia, SC 29206
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd
Columbia, SC 29223

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity