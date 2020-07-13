Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit guest suite online portal package receiving tennis court

Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway. Our community is conveniently located near Columbiana Centre, Harbison Court, and Frankies of Columbia. We are also just a few minutes away from an array of fine dining experiences and entertainment hot spots. Let Waters Edge at Harbison be your gateway to fun and excitement in Lexington County.

At Waters Edge at Harbison, our spacious and inviting floor plans were designed with you in mind. We are proud to offer an assortment of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, making it effortless to find the perfect apartment home to fit all of your needs. Our fabulous amenities include an all electric kitchen, balcony or patio, breakfast bar, extra storage, walk-in closets and more! Waters Edge at Harbison offers an exciting standard apartment living you wont find anywhere else.

Amazing apartment home living doesnt stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our spectacular community with your needs and wants in mind. We are proud to feature a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, and shimmering swimming pool. Enjoy a walk on our nearby walking trails or your free membership to Harbison Rec Center. Call or stop by today to see why Waters Edge at Harbison is the best-kept secret in Columbia, SC.