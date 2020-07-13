All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Waters Edge at Harbison

250 Crossbow Dr · (803) 592-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC 29212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-I21 · Avail. Aug 15

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 07-J22 · Avail. Sep 28

$967

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 11-Q22 · Avail. Sep 7

$967

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-K13 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waters Edge at Harbison.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway. Our community is conveniently located near Columbiana Centre, Harbison Court, and Frankies of Columbia. We are also just a few minutes away from an array of fine dining experiences and entertainment hot spots. Let Waters Edge at Harbison be your gateway to fun and excitement in Lexington County.\nAt Waters Edge at Harbison, our spacious and inviting floor plans were designed with you in mind. We are proud to offer an assortment of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, making it effortless to find the perfect apartment home to fit all of your needs. Our fabulous amenities include an all electric kitchen, balcony or patio, breakfast bar, extra storage, walk-in closets and more! Waters Edge at Harbison offers an exciting standard apartment living you wont find anywhere else.\nAmazing apartment home living doesnt stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our spectacular community with your needs and wants in mind. We are proud to feature a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, and shimmering swimming pool. Enjoy a walk on our nearby walking trails or your free membership to Harbison Rec Center. Call or stop by today to see why Waters Edge at Harbison is the best-kept secret in Columbia, SC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: Depends on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Extra storage available for $45.00 per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waters Edge at Harbison have any available units?
Waters Edge at Harbison has 9 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Waters Edge at Harbison have?
Some of Waters Edge at Harbison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waters Edge at Harbison currently offering any rent specials?
Waters Edge at Harbison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waters Edge at Harbison pet-friendly?
Yes, Waters Edge at Harbison is pet friendly.
Does Waters Edge at Harbison offer parking?
Yes, Waters Edge at Harbison offers parking.
Does Waters Edge at Harbison have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waters Edge at Harbison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waters Edge at Harbison have a pool?
Yes, Waters Edge at Harbison has a pool.
Does Waters Edge at Harbison have accessible units?
Yes, Waters Edge at Harbison has accessible units.
Does Waters Edge at Harbison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waters Edge at Harbison has units with dishwashers.
