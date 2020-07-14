Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Three Rivers Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
Three Rivers Apartments offers apartment living like no place you’ve ever seen. If you are looking for that rare combination of location, spaciousness, comfort and convenience, then this unique community is what you've been looking for. Nestled off I-126, Three Rivers provides easy access to downtown, University of South Carolina and St. Andrews. Visit us today and see why you won’t want to live anywhere else!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom) -- and up -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.
