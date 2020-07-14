All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Three Rivers Apartments

900 Gracern Rd · (910) 387-4489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC 29210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148 · Avail. Aug 13

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Aug 17

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Three Rivers Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
Three Rivers Apartments offers apartment living like no place you’ve ever seen. If you are looking for that rare combination of location, spaciousness, comfort and convenience, then this unique community is what you've been looking for. Nestled off I-126, Three Rivers provides easy access to downtown, University of South Carolina and St. Andrews. Visit us today and see why you won’t want to live anywhere else!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom) -- and up -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Three Rivers Apartments have any available units?
Three Rivers Apartments has 3 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Three Rivers Apartments have?
Some of Three Rivers Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Three Rivers Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Three Rivers Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Three Rivers Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Three Rivers Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Three Rivers Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Three Rivers Apartments offers parking.
Does Three Rivers Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Three Rivers Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Three Rivers Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Three Rivers Apartments has a pool.
Does Three Rivers Apartments have accessible units?
No, Three Rivers Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Three Rivers Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Three Rivers Apartments has units with dishwashers.
