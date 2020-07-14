Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed clubhouse internet access package receiving

Three Rivers Apartments offers apartment living like no place you’ve ever seen. If you are looking for that rare combination of location, spaciousness, comfort and convenience, then this unique community is what you've been looking for. Nestled off I-126, Three Rivers provides easy access to downtown, University of South Carolina and St. Andrews. Visit us today and see why you won’t want to live anywhere else!