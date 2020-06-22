Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1212 Cedar Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1212 Cedar Terrace
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 Cedar Terrace
1212 Cedar Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1212 Cedar Terrace, Columbia, SC 29209
Brandon Acres - Cedar Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Off Garners Ferry -
(RLNE5851653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace have any available units?
1212 Cedar Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, SC
.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1212 Cedar Terrace have?
Some of 1212 Cedar Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 Cedar Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Cedar Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Cedar Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Cedar Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Cedar Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Cedar Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace have a pool?
No, 1212 Cedar Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1212 Cedar Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Cedar Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Cedar Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St
Columbia, SC 29201
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive
Columbia, SC 29201
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce
Columbia, SC 29210
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Aiken, SC
West Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
St. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SC
Sumter, SC
Irmo, SC
Forest Acres, SC
Chester, SC
Lakewood, SC
Dentsville, SC
Woodfield, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Congaree Vista
Olympia
Downtown
Granby Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Benedict College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter