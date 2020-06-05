75 Cooper Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space. Living space is open to the kitchen making it ideal for entertaining. 1/2 bath on the main floor, second floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry closet. Home also features surround sound, storm windows on top floors and all window treatments. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with custom black out blinds and double doors that open to a balcony overlooking the bridge. Driveway for up to 2 cars. Garage available based upon lease terms. Pets negotiable, no smoking. Inquire about lease dates as dates can be flexible and or monthly. Can be available furnished for $3600 with utilities included or unfurnished/not including utilities. Please inquire for more details.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/75-cooper-st-charleston-sc-29403-usa/7aa72b1c-5622-4538-8c57-846ed3c61017



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5068357)