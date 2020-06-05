All apartments in Charleston
Location

75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space. Living space is open to the kitchen making it ideal for entertaining. 1/2 bath on the main floor, second floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry closet. Home also features surround sound, storm windows on top floors and all window treatments. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with custom black out blinds and double doors that open to a balcony overlooking the bridge. Driveway for up to 2 cars. Garage available based upon lease terms. Pets negotiable, no smoking. Inquire about lease dates as dates can be flexible and or monthly. Can be available furnished for $3600 with utilities included or unfurnished/not including utilities. Please inquire for more details.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/75-cooper-st-charleston-sc-29403-usa/7aa72b1c-5622-4538-8c57-846ed3c61017

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5068357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Cooper Street have any available units?
75 Cooper Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Cooper Street have?
Some of 75 Cooper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Cooper Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Cooper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Cooper Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Cooper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 75 Cooper Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 Cooper Street does offer parking.
Does 75 Cooper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Cooper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Cooper Street have a pool?
No, 75 Cooper Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Cooper Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Cooper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Cooper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Cooper Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Cooper Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75 Cooper Street has units with air conditioning.
