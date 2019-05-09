All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 55 Laurens St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
55 Laurens St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

55 Laurens St

55 Laurens Street · (843) 722-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Downtown Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071

Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.

Great location - walk to everything! Fabulous kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances; working fireplace; off street parking, one space. Very tastefully done!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125071
Property Id 125071

(RLNE5745994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Laurens St have any available units?
55 Laurens St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Laurens St have?
Some of 55 Laurens St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Laurens St currently offering any rent specials?
55 Laurens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Laurens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Laurens St is pet friendly.
Does 55 Laurens St offer parking?
Yes, 55 Laurens St does offer parking.
Does 55 Laurens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Laurens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Laurens St have a pool?
No, 55 Laurens St does not have a pool.
Does 55 Laurens St have accessible units?
No, 55 Laurens St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Laurens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Laurens St has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Laurens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Laurens St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55 Laurens St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity