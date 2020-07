Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool package receiving elevator garage conference room courtyard game room pool table yoga

A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more. And it’s your chance to take hold of a dynamic lifestyle full of people to meet and experiences to savor.



Its architecture is both a fitting homage to bygone industrial days and a welcome new vision for the future of the district. Inside, you’ll find one and two bedroom plans with fully modern features and finishes. And it all comes connected to beautiful indoor and outdoor amenity spaces designed to inspire and indulge. The result is a vibrant, inclusive, inspiring community atmosphere like nothing else in the district.



Take care of business. Take care of your body. Then take timeout to relax with neighbors and friends while savoring an inspiring community atmosphere like nothing else on Meeting Street. On site, there’s every modern amenity you could want. And