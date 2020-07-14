Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage courtyard dog grooming area dog park internet access pool table yoga

You're Invited



Welcome to Spyglass Seaside Apartments, a luxury community ready to offer you a spectacular collection of James Island apartments within Charleston, SC! Outfitted with the latest finishes and accompanied by on-site amenities that give you instant vacation vibes, everything about our homes is designed to serve your needs and wishes before anything else. Pets allowed.



Our community provides its residents with a wide selection of uniquely designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments adorned with contemporary features. The gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances, prep islands, and granite countertops while the bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The open concept living rooms guarantee plenty of space for both you and your furry friend. Other in-unit conveniences include full-size W/Ds, air conditioning, and Moen fixtures.



Outside your apartment, our recreational areas are ready to give you a resort-inspired experience. You’ll fall in love with the salt-wate