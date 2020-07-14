All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Spyglass Seaside

1674 Folly Rd · (859) 545-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease today and receive up to $1,000 off or one month free! *Select units
Location

1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0133 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 0125 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 0219 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 0728 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spyglass Seaside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
internet access
pool table
yoga
You're Invited

Welcome to Spyglass Seaside Apartments, a luxury community ready to offer you a spectacular collection of James Island apartments within Charleston, SC! Outfitted with the latest finishes and accompanied by on-site amenities that give you instant vacation vibes, everything about our homes is designed to serve your needs and wishes before anything else. Pets allowed.

Our community provides its residents with a wide selection of uniquely designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments adorned with contemporary features. The gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances, prep islands, and granite countertops while the bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The open concept living rooms guarantee plenty of space for both you and your furry friend. Other in-unit conveniences include full-size W/Ds, air conditioning, and Moen fixtures.

Outside your apartment, our recreational areas are ready to give you a resort-inspired experience. You'll fall in love with the salt-wate

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spyglass Seaside have any available units?
Spyglass Seaside has 33 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spyglass Seaside have?
Some of Spyglass Seaside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spyglass Seaside currently offering any rent specials?
Spyglass Seaside is offering the following rent specials: Lease today and receive up to $1,000 off or one month free! *Select units
Is Spyglass Seaside pet-friendly?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside is pet friendly.
Does Spyglass Seaside offer parking?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside offers parking.
Does Spyglass Seaside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spyglass Seaside have a pool?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside has a pool.
Does Spyglass Seaside have accessible units?
No, Spyglass Seaside does not have accessible units.
Does Spyglass Seaside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside has units with dishwashers.
Does Spyglass Seaside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spyglass Seaside has units with air conditioning.
