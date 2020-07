Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments green community online portal playground smoke-free community

Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city. Located on the outskirts of Portland, the property sits back off a main road, allowing residents to enjoy the neighborhood setting while having close access to local stores, schools, bus lines, and freeways.