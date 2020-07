Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym bike storage internet access lobby accessible elevator garage parking bbq/grill dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! To know someone's story is to know them from the inside out. It can take time to discover the unexpected - to truly understand each layer. At Storyline, the unexpected begins on our stunning rooftop deck with unobstructed views to the south and east of downtown Portland. You'll find it easy to crush fitness goals in our professionally outfitted fitness studio, complete with Peloton bikes. From a coffee bar in the lobby to a designated place to wash your pup, Storyline offers a distinctively smart living experience in a thriving downtown Portland neighborhood. Influenced by the Cultural District and our academic neighbors, Storyline celebrates the spirit of continued learning and growth through experiential connections.