Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Hardwood floors and glass front built-ins in every studio and one bedroom apartment home. The Warnell is located in the heart of lower Hawthorne at the edge of beautiful Ladd's Addiion. Over 100 shops, pubs, restaurants, parks, theaters, and grocery stores are all within a ten minute walk. Separate kitchens and walk-in closets in every unit.