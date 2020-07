Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport e-payments online portal package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Originally built in 1903, Honeyman Hardware Lofts offers the most authentic, true loft-style living in the heart of Portland's iconic Pearl District. From vaulted ceilings, exposed brick walls, private patios and built-in window seats, every one of our floor plans has its own unique personality.