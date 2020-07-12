/
hosford abernethy
158 Apartments for rent in Hosford-Abernethy, Portland, OR
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,438
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Warnell
1512 Southeast 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
330 sqft
Hardwood floors and glass front built-ins in every studio and one bedroom apartment home. The Warnell is located in the heart of lower Hawthorne at the edge of beautiful Ladd's Addiion.
Results within 1 mile of Hosford-Abernethy
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
16 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
288 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
132 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,263
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,351
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,136
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave
3636 Southeast Mall Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
845 sqft
The Enclave Apartments are a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Portland, OR. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1331 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
643 sqft
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,499
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time.
