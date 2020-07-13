Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed elevator media room

Meet Linden. We're the newest inspiration on E. Burnside, just a hop skip and a jump from some of Portland's best places to eat, work and play. Linden's eye-catching architecture and stylish, hip interiors with sleek granite countertops, stainless appliances and wood-like plank flooring are only a few of reasons why you live in the eastside. Linden features hotel-inspired amenities and chic social zones such as a state-of-the-art fitness studio, WiFi common area hot spots, residents lounge, and rooftop terrace with fire pit to take in your daily dose of downtown views. Park your wheels in the underground parking with bike storage and head on out to explore your back yard - the vibrant and walkable eastside neighborhood of Portland. And our central location means you'll never be far from work, school or play. This is life at Linden. Call or stop in today! Broker, James Phelps, Licensed in Oregon