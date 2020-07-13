All apartments in Portland
Portland, OR
Linden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Linden

1250 E Burnside St · (503) 386-1127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,309

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,309

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,309

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 · Avail. now

$2,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
media room
Meet Linden. We're the newest inspiration on E. Burnside, just a hop skip and a jump from some of Portland's best places to eat, work and play. Linden's eye-catching architecture and stylish, hip interiors with sleek granite countertops, stainless appliances and wood-like plank flooring are only a few of reasons why you live in the eastside. Linden features hotel-inspired amenities and chic social zones such as a state-of-the-art fitness studio, WiFi common area hot spots, residents lounge, and rooftop terrace with fire pit to take in your daily dose of downtown views. Park your wheels in the underground parking with bike storage and head on out to explore your back yard - the vibrant and walkable eastside neighborhood of Portland. And our central location means you'll never be far from work, school or play. This is life at Linden. Call or stop in today! Broker, James Phelps, Licensed in Oregon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please inquire at the leasing office.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $150/month. Assigned Garage Parking Available $150 per mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Linden have any available units?
Linden has 9 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Linden have?
Some of Linden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linden currently offering any rent specials?
Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, Linden is pet friendly.
Does Linden offer parking?
Yes, Linden offers parking.
Does Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Linden have a pool?
No, Linden does not have a pool.
Does Linden have accessible units?
No, Linden does not have accessible units.
Does Linden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Linden has units with dishwashers.
