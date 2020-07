Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible garage parking on-site laundry courtyard online portal smoke-free community

Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center. Get to where you're going fast!

Roxclif boasts studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes as well as duplexes, so whatever your heart desires, we have you covered.

Call today to secure your newly remodeled and upgraded home!