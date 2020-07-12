/
/
/
cedar hills cedar mill north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
289 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North, Cedar Hills, OR
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
7 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 03:21am
3 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14575 SW Walker Road #D26
14575 Southwest Walker Road, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1062 sqft
Awesome Two-Bedroom Condo Across from Nike! - Incredible location!! Set off of Walker Road directly across from Nike World Headquarters with easy access to freeways, Tanasbourne, Cedar Hills, and more! This condo features two bedrooms, one with an
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/01/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
660 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:323
660 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 4
Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318
650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
670 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:128
670 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Hills, ORCedar Mill, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORBethany, ORBull Mountain, ORKing City, OR