Sunset Station
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Sunset Station

10765 Southwest Butner Road · (503) 755-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Station.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr laundry
lobby
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle. Located right off of Butner Road with easy access to mass transportation, major grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, fitness centers, and so much more! Just 12 minutes from Downtown Portland. At 728-925 square feet, you will be able to lounge in a spacious apartment while enjoying the warmth of the sunshine that will permeate through your large windows, and the beautiful scenery from your private deck or balcony looking out at the beautiful pool. Come take a tour of our community and get ready to call Sunset Station Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 3
rent: $45
Parking Details: Surface lot. Street parking at a first come first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Station have any available units?
Sunset Station has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Station have?
Some of Sunset Station's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Station currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Station is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Station offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Station offers parking.
Does Sunset Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Station have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Station has a pool.
Does Sunset Station have accessible units?
No, Sunset Station does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Station has units with dishwashers.
