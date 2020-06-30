All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

East 12 Lofts

1100 SE 12th Ave · (503) 755-5202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 389 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East 12 Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1500 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet, up to 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs. weight limit. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky Doberman, Chowchow, St Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Dalmatian, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Siberian Huskies, and ANY hybrid of one of the aforementioned breeds. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.
Parking Details: Covered Lot: $150-$175/month.
Storage Details: Small Room: $35/month, Large Room: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East 12 Lofts have any available units?
East 12 Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does East 12 Lofts have?
Some of East 12 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East 12 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
East 12 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East 12 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, East 12 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does East 12 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, East 12 Lofts offers parking.
Does East 12 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East 12 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East 12 Lofts have a pool?
No, East 12 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does East 12 Lofts have accessible units?
No, East 12 Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does East 12 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East 12 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
