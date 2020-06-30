East 12 Lofts

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1500 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet, up to 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs. weight limit. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky Doberman, Chowchow, St Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Dalmatian, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Siberian Huskies, and ANY hybrid of one of the aforementioned breeds. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.