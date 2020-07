Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bike storage internet access valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill conference room green community key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

Rivage is for those who value unexpected combinations. High-concept interiors and artwork, with $3.75 happy hour cheeseburgers next door. Urban, modern living with nautical, vintage touches. A cosmopolitan, diverse community on the banks of the Willamette. High-quality design and finishes in the heart of authentic, industrial Portland. Discover your favorite new mash-up: life at Rivage. Welcome home.