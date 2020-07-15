Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near University of Portland
$
36 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
771 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.
Contact for Availability
Portsmouth
Harrison Square Apartments
8937 N Westanna Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Harrison Square is a community of one story duplex style apartment homes, some featuring wood burning fireplaces. It is located in the Portsmouth/St.
3 Units Available
Kenton
Northwood
8338 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live.
6 Units Available
St. Johns
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Portsmouth
Park Place North
4941-6061 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choosing your home is important. Here at Park Place North, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available one, two and three bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.