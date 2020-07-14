All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Hawthorne Twenty Six

2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd · (720) 770-2750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 421 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Twenty Six.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot $150-$175/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Twenty Six have any available units?
Hawthorne Twenty Six has 3 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Twenty Six have?
Some of Hawthorne Twenty Six's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Twenty Six currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Twenty Six is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Twenty Six pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Twenty Six is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Twenty Six offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Twenty Six offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Twenty Six have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Twenty Six offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Twenty Six have a pool?
No, Hawthorne Twenty Six does not have a pool.
Does Hawthorne Twenty Six have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne Twenty Six does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Twenty Six have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Twenty Six has units with dishwashers.
