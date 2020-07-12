/
old town chinatown
144 Apartments for rent in Old Town Chinatown, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,320
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
209 Units Available
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
932 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
38 Davis
38 NW Davis St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the galleries, nightlife, and restaurants. On-site fitness center, bike parking and wash area, and rooftop deck with a view. Homes offer LED lighting and ENERGY Star appliances. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
47 Units Available
230 Ash
230 Southeast Ash Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,232
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
574 sqft
We're closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our community, whose health and well-being is our top priority.
Results within 1 mile of Old Town Chinatown
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
12 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
21 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
289 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
135 Units Available
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,476
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
49 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
62 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Cordelia
777 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,227
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1017 sqft
The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
