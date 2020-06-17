All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Uptown NW Collection

2240 NW Lovejoy St · (503) 925-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR 97210
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit F-215 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit F-401 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,227

Studio · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit F-507 · Avail. now

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit F-317 · Avail. now

$1,371

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit S-310 · Avail. now

$1,502

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit S-305 · Avail. now

$1,502

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-305 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,710

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown NW Collection.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes. Using a combination of regional materials like timber, brick and concrete, we created a six-story building of great architectural character, barbecues and breakfast-to-go days. You can even join your fellow residents for happy hours! The Franklin Ide received LEED Gold certification, meaning it was designed and built to protect the environment and to be more comfortable and efficient for its residents.\nWalk out your front door and enjoy streets lined with some of Portlands most sought after Boutiques, Bars and Bistros. Easily jump on the Lovejoy streetcar line to seamlessly connect with the region.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $10 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions may applys
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage $175 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown NW Collection have any available units?
Uptown NW Collection has 12 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown NW Collection have?
Some of Uptown NW Collection's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown NW Collection currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown NW Collection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown NW Collection pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown NW Collection is pet friendly.
Does Uptown NW Collection offer parking?
Yes, Uptown NW Collection offers parking.
Does Uptown NW Collection have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown NW Collection offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown NW Collection have a pool?
No, Uptown NW Collection does not have a pool.
Does Uptown NW Collection have accessible units?
No, Uptown NW Collection does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown NW Collection have units with dishwashers?
No, Uptown NW Collection does not have units with dishwashers.
