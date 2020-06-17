Uptown NW Collection

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly courtyard fire pit internet access

Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes. Using a combination of regional materials like timber, brick and concrete, we created a six-story building of great architectural character, barbecues and breakfast-to-go days. You can even join your fellow residents for happy hours! The Franklin Ide received LEED Gold certification, meaning it was designed and built to protect the environment and to be more comfortable and efficient for its residents.

Walk out your front door and enjoy streets lined with some of Portlands most sought after Boutiques, Bars and Bistros. Easily jump on the Lovejoy streetcar line to seamlessly connect with the region.