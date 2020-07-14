All apartments in Portland
Reliable Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Reliable Apartments

3103 Southeast Division Street · (503) 738-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3103 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97202
Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reliable Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
bike storage
parking
Reliable is a 13 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom loft style apartment homes. On the corner of SE 31st and Division, shopping, dining, local parks, and entertainment are all just steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reliable Apartments have any available units?
Reliable Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Reliable Apartments have?
Some of Reliable Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reliable Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reliable Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reliable Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reliable Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reliable Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reliable Apartments offers parking.
Does Reliable Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reliable Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reliable Apartments have a pool?
No, Reliable Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Reliable Apartments have accessible units?
No, Reliable Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Reliable Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reliable Apartments has units with dishwashers.
