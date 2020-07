Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property. If you're interested in learning more about our community, please contact us today to schedule a virtual tour. Thank you!



Ladd is a 23 floor luxury apartment building located in the heart of downtown Portland. Our LEED Gold Certified building offers studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and penthouse homes. Our apartments boast condominium-quality finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central heating and air and many will also have balconies from which you can enjoy spectacular views. Ladd’s front door faces the South Park Blocks, a graceful line of twelve city blocks that make up Portland’s “Central Park” and Cultural District. In addition to our proximity to the Park Blocks, we are also surrounded by many dining, shopping and entertainment options. The Arlene Sch