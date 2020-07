Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog grooming area e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Addy is located on 18th and Northrup Street, placing you perfectly between Saturday shopping in the Pearl and Sunday brunch on 23rd. Better yet, the entire city becomes your stomping ground with easy access to the Portland Streetcar just outside your front door. Work or play is just minutes away. On those days meant for rest and relaxation, cozy up in your stunning apartment home. Modern finishes and bright, open floor plans bring the outside in and beautiful views draw you into the surrounding neighborhoods - some of the best Portland offers. No matter what's on your agenda, it's all within easy reach when you live at The Addy.