Portland, OR
Museum Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Museum Place

1030 SW Jefferson St · (503) 376-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00443 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00635 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 00239 · Avail. now

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 00720 · Avail. now

$2,778

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00220 · Avail. now

$2,258

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 00420 · Avail. now

$2,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Museum Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
cc payments
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
We are now offering in-person touch-less tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located in the heart of the iconic Cultural Arts District of downtown Portland, Museum Place offers newly-constructed, LEED certified, inspired metropolitan apartment living. Every apartment is a true masterpiece of its own. Through expansive windows, off private balconies or from the unique rooftop garden patio; relish in spectacular views of the downtown city-scape, or of the west hills extended before you. Embrace the energy of city living and the conveniences of downtown accessibility. Situated directly over a major grocery market, with a Streetcar stop conveniently at your doorstep, and the Portland Art Museum and South Park Blocks only a block away - all of downtown is yours to enjoy. Welcome to Museum Place, and to downtown living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Museum Place have any available units?
Museum Place has 6 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Museum Place have?
Some of Museum Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Museum Place currently offering any rent specials?
Museum Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Museum Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Museum Place is pet friendly.
Does Museum Place offer parking?
Yes, Museum Place offers parking.
Does Museum Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Museum Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Museum Place have a pool?
No, Museum Place does not have a pool.
Does Museum Place have accessible units?
No, Museum Place does not have accessible units.
Does Museum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Museum Place has units with dishwashers.
