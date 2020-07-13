Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher carpet oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments smoke-free community

We are now offering in-person touch-less tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located in the heart of the iconic Cultural Arts District of downtown Portland, Museum Place offers newly-constructed, LEED certified, inspired metropolitan apartment living. Every apartment is a true masterpiece of its own. Through expansive windows, off private balconies or from the unique rooftop garden patio; relish in spectacular views of the downtown city-scape, or of the west hills extended before you. Embrace the energy of city living and the conveniences of downtown accessibility. Situated directly over a major grocery market, with a Streetcar stop conveniently at your doorstep, and the Portland Art Museum and South Park Blocks only a block away - all of downtown is yours to enjoy. Welcome to Museum Place, and to downtown living at its best.