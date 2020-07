Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dog grooming area lobby online portal

Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!



The Douglas is as close as you can get to Downtown Portland and the Waterfront while still having the space you've been looking for. Choose between apartments with soaring river views, private outdoor spaces, or large townhomes with attached garages all thoughtfully renovated to suit your specific needs. The Douglas also boasts some of the most impressive amenities in the area including 4 different live/work lounging areas with complimentary Wi-Fi, a private conference room, game room, 2 barbecue areas, and a reservable community room to host your next gathering.



We love your pets as much as you do, so weve equipped The Douglas with a fully-fenced off-leash dog park, pet grooming station and will reimburse your adoption fee up to $150 if you r