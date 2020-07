Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse package receiving

Vue Apartments offers a great location in Portland, Oregon. Our community is close to public transportation, so you can easily get around the city. We are within walking distance of Portland State University. Enjoy art and culture nearby at the Portland Art Museum. We are right off of I-405, so you can easily get to surrounding cities. Spend some time outdoors at surrounding parks. To make this great location home, apply online today.