All apartments in Portland
Find more places like The Cameron.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
The Cameron
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

The Cameron

1500 SW 12th Ave · (503) 660-4883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Downtown Portland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cameron.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
parking
cc payments
e-payments
The Cameron is a boutique apartment community perfectly located in downtown Portland's Cultural District. This area, known for being eclectic, energetic, artsy and diverse, is one of the most walkable neighborhoods with streetcar and Light Rail within one block, restaurants, Portland State University, Oregon Health & Science University Campus, Portland Farmers Market, grocery stores, Pearl District, Pioneer Courthouse Square, vinyl and book shops, and bars. The interior design is modern and confident with modern wood-like plank flooring, sleek stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, and over-sized windows. There's a wide range of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and the amenities are compact and thoughtful - just what you need right where you need it. Controlled access lobby, a bike storage room, and 24-hour fitness center. Our amazing outdoor terrace with grilling station is a great place to gather with friends or neighbors. When you're ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We are pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cameron have any available units?
The Cameron has 5 units available starting at $1,102 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cameron have?
Some of The Cameron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cameron currently offering any rent specials?
The Cameron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cameron pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cameron is pet friendly.
Does The Cameron offer parking?
Yes, The Cameron offers parking.
Does The Cameron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cameron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cameron have a pool?
No, The Cameron does not have a pool.
Does The Cameron have accessible units?
No, The Cameron does not have accessible units.
Does The Cameron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cameron has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Cameron?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10th @ Hoyt
925 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St
Portland, OR 97239
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane
Portland, OR 97229
Westover Tower Apartments
930 NW 25th Pl
Portland, OR 97210
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace
Portland, OR 97229
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97201
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
Broadstone Tempo
80 Northeast 14th Avenue
Portland, OR 97232

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity