Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby parking cc payments e-payments

The Cameron is a boutique apartment community perfectly located in downtown Portland's Cultural District. This area, known for being eclectic, energetic, artsy and diverse, is one of the most walkable neighborhoods with streetcar and Light Rail within one block, restaurants, Portland State University, Oregon Health & Science University Campus, Portland Farmers Market, grocery stores, Pearl District, Pioneer Courthouse Square, vinyl and book shops, and bars. The interior design is modern and confident with modern wood-like plank flooring, sleek stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, and over-sized windows. There's a wide range of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and the amenities are compact and thoughtful - just what you need right where you need it. Controlled access lobby, a bike storage room, and 24-hour fitness center. Our amazing outdoor terrace with grilling station is a great place to gather with friends or neighbors. When you're ...