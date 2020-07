Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill new construction package receiving garage lobby

With its close proximity to downtown and a diverse, ever-growing fan base, the historic community of Multnomah Village is often referred to as Portland’s “best kept secret.” Stroll down quaint streets lined with inviting cafes and eclectic shops that represent an authentic slice of Portland. Situated at the corner of SW 33rd Avenue and Capitol Highway, the boutique apartments at Multnomah Village retain the same ambiance and spirit of this charming, close-knit community. The vibrant four-story building features spacious homes with high-end finishes and impeccable amenities as well as an exciting new mix of retailers like Little Big Burger, Spielmans Bagels and Unitus Credit Union to contribute to the neighborhood’s walkable character. Discover the life you’ve always wanted when you move into this brand new community today.



Call us and schedule a tour today!