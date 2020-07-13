Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly

Schedule a tour to view our brand new studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Modern comfort; industrial pride. The Union is a 6-story luxury apartment community located in Portland that features a variety of floor plans to choose from: Studios, Open 1-Bedrooms and 1- to 2-Bedrooms with Den options. In addition, the Union offers ground-floor Live Work apartments located at the community. The community has all the amenities you would expect and even more than you can imagine - including your very own clubhouse with kitchen for entertaining, fitness center & courtyard with lounge. Check out the indoor washing station for your furry friends, storage available and street-level retail on-site like Starbucks. Centrally situated in inner Northeast Portland, The Union’s convenient location offers all the comforts of home nearby the Lloyd District.