Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

The Union

304 NE Multnomah St · (503) 272-6206
Location

304 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR 97232
Lloyd District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO-1

$1,072

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

STUDIO-2

$2,254

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

1 Bedroom

OPEN 1 BEDR-1

$1,171

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

L/W 1 BD / 1 BA-1

$1,198

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

1 BD/ 1 BA-1

$1,261

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BEDR 1 BA-1

$1,434

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

2 BEDR 1 BA-2

$2,817

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

2 BD/ 2BA/ DEN-1

$2,037

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Union.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
Schedule a tour to view our brand new studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Modern comfort; industrial pride. The Union is a 6-story luxury apartment community located in Portland that features a variety of floor plans to choose from: Studios, Open 1-Bedrooms and 1- to 2-Bedrooms with Den options. In addition, the Union offers ground-floor Live Work apartments located at the community. The community has all the amenities you would expect and even more than you can imagine - including your very own clubhouse with kitchen for entertaining, fitness center & courtyard with lounge. Check out the indoor washing station for your furry friends, storage available and street-level retail on-site like Starbucks. Centrally situated in inner Northeast Portland, The Union’s convenient location offers all the comforts of home nearby the Lloyd District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Union have any available units?
The Union offers studio floorplans starting at $1,072, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,171, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,434. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Union have?
Some of The Union's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Union currently offering any rent specials?
The Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Union pet-friendly?
Yes, The Union is pet friendly.
Does The Union offer parking?
Yes, The Union offers parking.
Does The Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Union have a pool?
No, The Union does not have a pool.
Does The Union have accessible units?
No, The Union does not have accessible units.
Does The Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Union has units with dishwashers.
