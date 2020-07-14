2020 Building.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry accepts section 8 bike storage dog grooming area key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

One of Goose Hollow's best kept secrets. This recently renovated mid-century modern apartment community is waiting for you to call it home. We're located just blocks from the city's best entertainment, eateries, bars and shopping districts.



Relax in the sun on the panoramic roof deck. Drop in for a Timbers game. Work in Beaverton? No need to hassle with your car. The MAX is only two blocks away!



Call today to schedule a tour!