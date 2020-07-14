2020 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205 Goose Hollow
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 101 · Avail. now
$1,050
Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,375
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft
Unit 706 · Avail. now
$1,445
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft
Unit 204 · Avail. now
$1,495
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2020 Building.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bike storage
dog grooming area
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
One of Goose Hollow's best kept secrets. This recently renovated mid-century modern apartment community is waiting for you to call it home. We're located just blocks from the city's best entertainment, eateries, bars and shopping districts.\n\nRelax in the sun on the panoramic roof deck. Drop in for a Timbers game. Work in Beaverton? No need to hassle with your car. The MAX is only two blocks away! \n\nCall today to schedule a tour!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500 - up to one months rent (OAC)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 60 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Garage $140 & Exterior Lot $110.
Storage Details: $30-$50
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2020 Building have any available units?
2020 Building has 6 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Building have?
Some of 2020 Building's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Building currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Building pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Building is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Building offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Building offers parking.
Does 2020 Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.