Move the House Apartments

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.