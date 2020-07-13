All apartments in Portland
Move the House Apartments
Move the House Apartments

3810 Southeast Division Street · (503) 854-0354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Off First Month's Rent on #408! **Valid on look & lease and 12 month term**
Location

3810 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97202
Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Move the House Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
elevator
e-payments
bike storage
parking
Move the House is a 26 apartment home mid-rise in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom floor plans. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. On the corner of SE 38th and Division, shopping, dining, local parks, and entertainment are all just steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Move the House Apartments have any available units?
Move the House Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Move the House Apartments have?
Some of Move the House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Move the House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Move the House Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Month's Rent on #408! **Valid on look & lease and 12 month term**
Is Move the House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Move the House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Move the House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Move the House Apartments offers parking.
Does Move the House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Move the House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Move the House Apartments have a pool?
No, Move the House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Move the House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Move the House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Move the House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Move the House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
